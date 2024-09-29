Former Real Madrid starlet reveals desire for Santiago Bernabeu return

During the summer, it became apparent that Nico Paz needed to leave Real Madrid to further his career. He was too good for Castilla, but there was also little hope of him breaking into Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad. In the end, he joined Serie A newcomers Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas.

Recently, Paz spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca) and his time at Real Madrid was one of the discussion points. Specifically, he talked about Carlo Ancelotti, as well as some of his former teammates.

“(Ancelotti) knew how important he was for me. He knows what position to put you in and he has a lot to ask of you. He knows how to get the best out of every player.

“It was fascinating to work with people so quick on their feet and brains, with so much talent. I’ve always loved Modric, since I was a kid. Another one I admired a lot was Kroos. And then Rodrygo: you couldn’t steal the ball from him, he’s one of the most technical players I’ve ever seen.”

Real Madrid have retained clauses that allow them to have a say in Paz’s future, and the 20-year-old midfielder admitted that he would welcome a return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

“I hope I can return to Real Madrid, but now I’m at Como and I’m focused on this club. I’ll give everything for this shirt.”