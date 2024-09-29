Fan trouble dominates as Atletico Madrid snatch Real Madrid derby draw

Real Madrid conceded a 95th minute equaliser as Atletico Madrid grabbed an incredible 1-1 derby draw.

Eder Militao’s second half goal looked to have settled a tight encounter at the Estadio Metropolitano as Los Rojiblancos’ unbeaten start to the league season was ended in controversy.

However, the final result was almost a side note, as events off the pitch dominated the headlines.

The game was suspended just after Militao’s breakthrough goal amid trouble in the stands focused on the Atletico Madrid ultras.

Hundreds of home fans were incensed by what they saw as taunting by former player Thibaut Courtois with lighters and other objects thrown at the Belgian international.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid captain Koke pleaded with masked fans to stop amid the unprecedented step of suspending the game.

However, as the visitors dug in, the home side kept themselves alive and substitute Angel Correa bundled home an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time.

Marcos Llorente was sent off as the game ticked beyond the 100 minute market with the inquest set to begin.

