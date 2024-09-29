“Everyone at the club…” – Frenkie de Jong slams media reports amid Barcelona surgery speculation

Frenkie de Jong is preparing to make his long-awaited return to action. He last played in Barcelona’s 3-2 Clasico defeat in April, and although he was only expected to be out of action for a few weeks, that has ended up turning into five months.

Next week is when de Jong is expected to be back involved in matchday squads. Ahead of this, he spoke to the club’s Barca One platform, engaging in an exclusive interview.

👨‍💼 @DeJongFrenkie21 discusses how difficult his recovery process has been 😅 Queremos verte ya en un terreno de juego 😍💪 No et perdis l'entrevista exclusiva a Barça One 👀💙❤️ 📱 Barça One App

💻 https://t.co/hSf8h5Tpeq

📺 Barça One App pic.twitter.com/2eSz66qCoz — Barça One (@BarcaOneFCB) September 29, 2024

De Jong was asked about his recovery, and the thought-process behind no surgery being opted for. He contradicted media reports that claimed Barcelona wanted him to go under the knife, stating that the decision was unanimous.

“Everyone at the club agreed that not having surgery was the best option. It was portrayed that we were in disagreement. I don’t get it where these rumours are coming from, but it’s not true.”

Frenkie de Jong: "Everyone at the club agreed that not having surgery was the best option. It was portrayed that we were in disagreement. I don't get it where these rumors are coming from, but it's not true." @BarcaOneFCB pic.twitter.com/F0GlmazsrZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

In recent weeks, it has also been reported that the sensations in de Jong’s previously-injured ankle have varied day-to-day. The Barcelona midfielder provided an update on how he is feeling, and how the recovery is going.

“I’m gradually regaining the confidence to kick the ball hard and attack harder. I will be back soon to give my all.”