Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hit out at Thibaut Courtois’ attitude amid chaotic scenes at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos snatched a 1-1 derby draw in the most dramatic setting as Angel Correa netted in the 95th minute to cap a wild night in the Spanish capital.

The final result was just one story from the clash as match officials opted to suspend the match in the closing stages.

Both sets of players were ordered off the pitch as stadium security battled to keep control of a bubbling scene of anger amongst the Atletico Madrid ultras.

Former player Courtois was the target of their ire, as he appeared to goad the fans, after Real Madrid’s opening goal.

That triggered a backlash, as fans threw lighters and other objects on to the pitch, with masked fans angrily screaming at the Los Blancos No.1.

Simeone called for calm during the melee but the Argentinian coach hinted Courtois also has to take responsibility for his actions.

Diego Simeone calming down the Atletico Madrid fans pic.twitter.com/w7GkImVv1m — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 29, 2024

“We all have to help. If we provoke people, they get angry”, as per quotes from DAZN.

“You can celebrate a goal, but not by looking at the stands, taunting them and making gestures. It is not justified, but neither is what followed.”

Courtois could be investigated by La Liga, but Atletico Madrid are set to be punished by the league in the coming weeks, on potential charges relating to crowd trouble.