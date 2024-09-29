Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Diego Simeone pleads with Atletico Madrid fans as derby suspended with objects thrown

Atletico Madrid’s derby battle with Real Madrid has been suspended after 69 minutes.

Both sides have been ordered off the pitch as part of an unprecedented step taken by match referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Eder Militao’s goal broke the deadlock away from home for Los Blancos which triggered chaos in the stands.

In the minutes after Militao’s goal, Atletico Madrid fans behind the goal threw objects including lighters on to the pitch, aimed at former goal keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The match officials made the bold step to suspend play, alongside a stadium announcement, with Diego Simeone and his players pleading with fans to stop.

Club captain Koke raced towards the fans, alongside Simeone, to plead for calm as the mood turned darker.

Atletico Madrid fans were warned by La Liga ahead of the game, amid rumours of fans turning up with masks at the stadium, and this is the latest unsavoury scene at this stadium.

