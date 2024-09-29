Atletico Madrid’s derby battle with Real Madrid has been suspended after 69 minutes.

Both sides have been ordered off the pitch as part of an unprecedented step taken by match referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Eder Militao’s goal broke the deadlock away from home for Los Blancos which triggered chaos in the stands.

In the minutes after Militao’s goal, Atletico Madrid fans behind the goal threw objects including lighters on to the pitch, aimed at former goal keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The match officials made the bold step to suspend play, alongside a stadium announcement, with Diego Simeone and his players pleading with fans to stop.

The players are currently off the pitch in the Madrid Derby at the Metropolitano and play has been stopped 🚨 Diego Simeone and his players are pleading with the Atleti fans to stop throwing objects, otherwise this game could be suspended to another date 😮 pic.twitter.com/iOYOZErCWh — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 29, 2024

Diego Simeone having to ask his OWN fans to stop throwing objects on the pitch. What a ridiculous club. pic.twitter.com/l0pXsfZebL — TC (@totalcristiano) September 29, 2024

Club captain Koke raced towards the fans, alongside Simeone, to plead for calm as the mood turned darker.

⚠️ Simeone and Koke ask Atlético fans to stop throwing objects to Courtois… as the game has been currently suspended. pic.twitter.com/0n3deNrwln — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2024

Atletico Madrid fans were warned by La Liga ahead of the game, amid rumours of fans turning up with masks at the stadium, and this is the latest unsavoury scene at this stadium.