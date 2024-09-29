Carlo Ancelotti refuses to dwell on late Real Madrid slip at Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti was determined to move on as his Real Madrid side drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid.

On a night of major controversy at the Estadio Metropolitano, Ancelotti was not a central figure, as his team slipped up late on.

Eder Militao’s second half goal triggered chaos in the stands as the game was suspended following fan trouble amongst the Atletico Madrid ultras.

Despite the unprecedented step of suspending play, Real Madrid looked to be holding on in the closing stages, before Angel Correa bundled home a 95th minute equaliser.

“We were very close to winning. But this is our rival. It can happen”, he said at full time.

“This can be a good point for the future, considering what happened here last season.

“We had one thing to do, that was to defend, and we didn’t. It happens.”

Ancelotti’s message of looking to move on quickly will resonate with his players as they face two key games before the October international break.

The defending European champions head to Lille for their second UEFA Champions League game of the season in midweek before hosting Villarreal next weekend.