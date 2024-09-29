Carlo Ancelotti issues stern warning to Real Madrid players ahead of derby showdown

Real Madrid make the trip to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, and the Metropolitano match-up promises to be a fiery one. For Carlo Ancelotti, this is not good news, following recent events.

So far this season, Los Blancos players have been shown nine yellow cards for dissent – the most in La Liga. Several of those came in the midweek victory over Alaves, with Vinicius Junior being one of those.

Are Real Madrid being harshly treating or are they complaining too much? pic.twitter.com/gKub0VnJx4 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 27, 2024

Ancelotti wants his players to cut out the complaining ahead of the Madrid derby, as revealed by Marca. The Italian manager has become annoyed with the growing trend of in-game referee complaining, and he wants it to stop – starting against Atleti.

It’s clear to see why Ancelotti is keen for his players to address this growing issue. These yellow cards leaves his side more exposed to red cards, and they simply cannot afford these dismissals to happen, especially given the current pressure that is on Real Madrid because of Barcelona’s strong start to the season.