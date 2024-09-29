Carlo Ancelotti frustrated as Real Madrid player unable to start against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will be determined to get one over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, as the two teams prepare to meet in the first Madrid derby of the season. However, they will be without Kylian Mbappe, and this is expected to mean that Carlo Ancelotti will switch up his tactics, reverting back to the 4-4-2 system used last season.

Luka Modric is expected to be Mbappe’s replacement, rather than Eduardo Camavinga, who was passed fit earlier in the week and is now able to make his first appearance of the season following his recovery from a knee injury. However, this is not by choice, but rather necessity.

As per Relevo, Real Madrid have deemed that Camavinga is unable to start at the Metropolitano, as he is not at 100% after his six-week long injury absence. Ancelotti wanted the dynamic French pivot in his starting line-up, but it will not be the case.

Modric will bring experience and control to the Real Madrid midfield, although it is clear to see why Ancelotti would rather have Camavinga available from the start. There is sure to be plenty of focus on the Croatian veteran, and also Aurelien Tchouameni, when play gets underway at the Metropolitano.