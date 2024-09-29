Barcelona

Barcelona’s Champions League opponents “in crisis” ahead of MD2 fixture

Barcelona are reeling from their first La Liga defeat of the season, as they lost 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday night. Hansi Flick will be keen for his side to bounce back quickly, and the first chance of a response will be on Tuesday, as the Catalans prepare to take on Young Boys in their second league phase match in the Champions League.

It is a match that Barcelona must win, especially after their opening-day defeat to AS Monaco two weeks ago. They are massive favourites to secure the three points, especially as Young Boys go into the match on the back of a very poor start to their season.

As per Sport, the Swiss giants are “in crisis” after their defeat to Grasshoppers on Saturday means that they are second-bottom of the Super League. They have won just once in the league this season, and they were also humbled at home by Aston Villa in their MD1 fixture a fortnight ago.

Barcelona will be aiming to compound Young Boys’ misery on Tuesday, as they go from a comprehensive victory at the Estadi Olimpic. For Flick and his players, it will be about getting back on track after Saturday’s defeat at El Sadar.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Young Boys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News