Barcelona’s Champions League opponents “in crisis” ahead of MD2 fixture

Barcelona are reeling from their first La Liga defeat of the season, as they lost 4-2 at Osasuna on Saturday night. Hansi Flick will be keen for his side to bounce back quickly, and the first chance of a response will be on Tuesday, as the Catalans prepare to take on Young Boys in their second league phase match in the Champions League.

It is a match that Barcelona must win, especially after their opening-day defeat to AS Monaco two weeks ago. They are massive favourites to secure the three points, especially as Young Boys go into the match on the back of a very poor start to their season.

As per Sport, the Swiss giants are “in crisis” after their defeat to Grasshoppers on Saturday means that they are second-bottom of the Super League. They have won just once in the league this season, and they were also humbled at home by Aston Villa in their MD1 fixture a fortnight ago.

Champions League opponent Young Boys are in the relegation zone, after losing against Grasshopper yesterday. They're not arriving in good form. @Mariio_RB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

Barcelona will be aiming to compound Young Boys’ misery on Tuesday, as they go from a comprehensive victory at the Estadi Olimpic. For Flick and his players, it will be about getting back on track after Saturday’s defeat at El Sadar.