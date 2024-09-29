Barcelona to seal return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule after reaching agreement with Nike

During the summer, Barcelona failed in their efforts to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and this meant that only Dani Olmo could be signed as a first team player. Club officials have vowed to ensure that this won’t be the case for future transfer windows, and it appears that sooner rather than later, that promise will be fulfilled.

According to MD, Barcelona believe that they have reached an agreement with Nike over a new sponsorship contract. The two parties currently have a deal until 2028, but this will be extended.

Breaking: Barcelona take the Nike deal for granted. It's verbally agreed on, and the only thing pending is the signature. Barça will be back under La Liga's 1:1 rule for the January transfer window. @JoanPoquiEraso, @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

As part of this new deal, Barcelona would receive a massive renewal bonus, and it is this money that would allow them to finally return to the 1:1.

Barcelona will approve the new contract at its Assembly next month, as it is pending the protocol act of signing. However, the club is already counting the new figures towards its budget for this season, so there is a lot of confidence that things will be finalised in the near future.