Barcelona fume over “refereeing double standards” during Osasuna defeat

Barcelona did not produce a good performance at El Sadar, as they fell to a 4-2 defeat on Saturday – it’s the first time that Hansi Flick’s side have dropped points in La Liga this season. However, the Catalans are also of the belief that important decisions did not go their way in Pamplona.

Hansi Flick got his first warning yesterday. He revolutionized the XI, making changes across all lines, and he got punished for it. Osasuna is not a team to be underestimated. @tomasandreu68 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 29, 2024

The big one that is being talked about took place in the build-up to Osasuna’s second goal. Pau Victor appeared to stamped on by Lucas Torro, but no foul was given, and from that turnover, Bryan Zaragoza ended up scoring past Inaki Pena.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona had a goal ruled out at Rayo Vallecano for a similar incident, as Jules Kounde was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up to Robert Lewandowski scoring at Vallecas. The club’s supporters were quick to identify the two incidents after the one that took place on Saturday.

Se anuló un gol al Barça contra el Rayo hace un mes por un pisotón menos contundente que el que ha recibido hoy Pau Victor y que ha provocado el segundo gol de Osasuna. No entiendo absolutamente nada. pic.twitter.com/XJckHmaM7n — Xavi Martínez (@xavimartinez) September 28, 2024

Had a foul been called on Victor, maybe the result would have been different. However, it is impossible to tell, and it cannot be used as an excuse by Barcelona, who were simply outplayed by Osasuna.