Barcelona fume over “refereeing double standards” during Osasuna defeat

Barcelona did not produce a good performance at El Sadar, as they fell to a 4-2 defeat on Saturday – it’s the first time that Hansi Flick’s side have dropped points in La Liga this season. However, the Catalans are also of the belief that important decisions did not go their way in Pamplona.

The big one that is being talked about took place in the build-up to Osasuna’s second goal. Pau Victor appeared to stamped on by Lucas Torro, but no foul was given, and from that turnover, Bryan Zaragoza ended up scoring past Inaki Pena.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona had a goal ruled out at Rayo Vallecano for a similar incident, as Jules Kounde was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up to Robert Lewandowski scoring at Vallecas. The club’s supporters were quick to identify the two incidents after the one that took place on Saturday.

Had a foul been called on Victor, maybe the result would have been different. However, it is impossible to tell, and it cannot be used as an excuse by Barcelona, who were simply outplayed by Osasuna.

