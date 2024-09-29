Barcelona

Barcelona ask La Liga to approve impending Wojciech Szczesny signing

Barcelona are trying to replace Marc-Andre Ter Stegen immediately, following the German goalkeeper’s season-ending knee injury. Former Arsenal and Juventus stopper Wojciech Szczesny has been selected as the man to sign, and an agreement with the 34-year-old has already been sealed.

It is Barcelona’s hope that Szczesny’s arrival will be finalised next week, although it cannot be said for certain whether this will be the case. Despite a medical having been scheduled for Monday, La Liga are currently holding up the deal because of “technical problems”.

According to Sport, Barcelona are trying to push the operation through. They have asked La Liga to activate Article 77, which would allow 80% of Ter Stegen’s salary to be used to register Szczesny – it’s believed that the money saved would also be enough for Dani Olmo to be registered until the end of the season (at this stage, he is only signed up until January).

Barcelona have used Article 77 in the past when they have had players suffer long-term injuries, which has allowed registrations to take place. It is a sad indictment on their financial situation, but it is necessary.

