“We have…” – Spain manager Luis de la Fuente sees silver lining in Rodri Hernandez injury

It’s not only Manchester City that have been devastated by Rodri Hernandez’s knee injury, which will see him ruled out for the remainder of the season. Spain will also be unable to call on his services for some time, and Luis de la Fuente will be without one of his most important players for the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

Speaking in Pontevedra (via MD), de la Fuente spoke on the matter. He admitted to having been gutted by Rodri’s injury, although he also chose to look on the bright side of things.

“For me, he is the best player in the world in his position, as well as a great captain. It’s a huge loss for us, but we have the second best player in that position, which is Martin Zubimendi.”

Zubimendi proved himself more than capable of replacing Rodri when he did so during the Euro 2024 final against England. Spain will believe they he can do the same again over the next 9-10 months.