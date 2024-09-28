Barcelona Osasuna

(WATCH) Pau Victor’s first La Liga goal give Barcelona hope at Osasuna

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona have hit back in their dramatic La Liga  clash away at Osasuna .

La Blaugana were stunned in the first 45 minutes as the rotated league leaders headed in at the break trailing 2-0.

A refreshed starting line up struggled to cope with Osasuna’s attack as Ante Budimir and Bryan Zaragoza put the home side in a commanding lead.

Despite the pressure to bring on Lamine Yamal at half time, Hansi Flick stuck with his starting team, and the visitors have responded.

Osasuna goal keeper Sergio Herrera was caught out of position and Pau Victor grabbed his chance to squeeze home a first ever La Liga goal.

That should rally Barcelona for the closing stages as they look to at least secure a draw and remain unbeaten in league action in 2024/25.

Barcelona had won all seven of their league games prior to the trip to Pamplona this weekend.

