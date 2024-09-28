Barcelona have slipped to a shock 2-0 deficit in their La Liga clash away at Osasuna.

La Blaugrana travelled to Pamplona looking to stretch their perfect start to the league season with seven successive wins so far.

However, they have fallen behind in a league clash for the first time since the end of August, as Ante Budimir ghosted in to head the hosts in front in 18 minutes.

The wily Croatian international showed his progress in the air from close range as he got across two Barcelona defenders to nod home.

The situation was made worse for Barcelona shortly after, as their high offside trap was broken, and Bryan Zaragoza raced away to slot home a second goal for Osasuna.

Barcelona have won 2-1 in their last two league visits to the Estadio El Sadar and they will need a major fightback after the break.

Hansi Flick opted to host the rest of the key players from the start in this game, due to the demanding schedule, and the German coach is expected to make changes at half time.

