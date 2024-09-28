Technical problems holding up Barcelona’s signing of Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona have decided to sign a new goalkeeper immediately, following Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending knee injury in last weekend’s victory at Villarreal. Wojciech Szczesny is the man they want, and a deal has significantly advanced in the last few days.

Survey: Which rotations, if any, would you like to see tonight against Osasuna? 🗣️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 28, 2024

It’s been reported that Szczesny is to undergo a medical on Monday, ahead of signing a contract until the end of the season. However, the operation has been placed on hold for now, as reported by Relevo.

According to the report, “technical problems with LaLiga” is the reason that Szczesny cannot yet complete a deal for Szczesny. This is bound to frustrate Barcelona, as they only have Inaki Pena as a recognised senior ‘keeper for their upcoming matches – the delay could also mean that the Polish stopper misses out against Young Boys next week.

It is because of Barcelona’s poor financial situation that they cannot simply complete a deal for Szczesny, so approval from La Liga is needed before it can happen. It remains to be seen whether it comes sooner rather than later.