Real Madrid icon backs Endrick Felipe for starting role against Atletico Madrid

Rather surprisingly, Endrick Felipe is still yet to make his first start as a Real Madrid player. Carlo Ancelotti has opted to take things very easily with the 18-year-old attacker, despite several impressive cameos off the bench in the opening weeks of the season.

Tuesday’s match at home to Alaves was seen as an ideal opportunity for Endrick to receive his full debut, but it wasn’t to be as Ancelotti opted for Kylian Mbappe once again – this came back to bite the Italian, as the 25-year-old suffered a thigh injury during the game, and will now be out for three weeks.

With Mbappe unavailable for Sunday’s Madrid derby at the Metropolitano, Real Madrid icon Fernando Morientes has told Diario AS that Endrick should be considered by Ancelotti as a replacement.

“I really like Endrick’s personality. It’s not easy when you arrive at Real Madrid at such a young age… You have to be there to realise the club’s entity. Everything is magnified, for better or for worse. The repercussion is worldwide. That can affect you mentally as well. Endrick has come very young, but he has adapted very well and is showing a lot of personality. He is a boy who has characteristics that can marry very well with what is above.

“Without Mbappe (against Atletico Madrid), he is undoubtedly an alternative.”

It’s unlikely that Ancelotti will start Endrick against Atleti, with it being more likely that Real Madrid alter back to the 4-4-2 system that worked so well for them last season. However, it cannot be ruled out that the Brazilian teenager earns a surprise first start on Sunday.