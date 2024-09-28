Real Madrid eyeing Manchester United star as alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold – report

Real Madrid could decide to go for a new right-back next summer, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez coming towards the twilight stage of their respective careers. As things stand, there is no obvious successor for either player, so a big-money arrival is expected in the next couple of years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked over the last few months, but according to a recent report, he is prioritising a new deal at Liverpool, which would end Real Madrid’s chances of signing him as a free agent.

According to GiveMeSport, Real Madrid will aim for Diogo Dalot, if they cannot land Alexander-Arnold. The reigning European champions are said to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old Manchester United defender, who would just about be in line with their signing policy of targeting younger players.

The problem for Real Madrid is that Man United have no plans to let Dalot go, and because he has many years left on his contract, there is no pressure for a deal to be sought. As a result, it would surely be very expensive.