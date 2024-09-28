Predicted Teams Osasuna-Barcelona: Hansi Flick to make one change from Getafe victory

Barcelona made it seven wins from wins when they narrowly defeated Getafe at the Estadi Olimpic on Wednesday, and now the intention is to go for eight from eight when they make the trip to El Sadar on Saturday evening. Osasuna will be the opponents for Hansi Flick’s all-conquering side.

It’s expected that the Catalans will look to play a very similar side to the one that faced Getafe – not only because they are gelling well together, but because of the lack of replacements due to the ongoing injury crisis. According to Marca, one change will be made, which would see Pedri replace Inigo Martinez, who is doubtful for the match in Pamplona.

Vicente Moreno is expected to make several changes to the Osasuna side that drew at Mestalla in midweek: Alejandro Catena is set for a return to the line-up, as are Pablo Ibanez, Ruben Garcia, Bryan Zaragoza (who scored twice against Barcelona for Granada last season) and Ante Budimir.

Barcelona will fancy themselves as big favourites to win this one, but Osasuna cannot be understated – especially at El Sadar. This has all the makings to be a very tough test for the La Liga leaders.