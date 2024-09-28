Pedri: Referee and rotations no excuse for Barcelona loss at Osasuna

Barcelona star Pedri was in no mood for excuses after their 4-2 La Liga loss at Osasuna.

La Blaugrana saw their incredible start to the domestic season hit in Pamplona as a seven-game winning run ended at El Sadar.

Hansi Flick’s decision to rest and rotate players was scrutinised ahead of the game, with no changes at the break, despite the visitors trailing 2-0 at the interval.

A second half revival failed to get Barcelona back into the game as some fans criticised the officials for missing key incidents against them.

Pedri was asked about Flick’s call to rest players, and the situations that went against his teammates, but the Spain international rejected any easy solutions to the final result.

“It’s normal there are rotations, there are many games. But, it’s no excuse. We had to go out with all 11 focused. The result at half time punished us”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“There was a clear foul on Pau Víctor in the build up to their second goal. There was a penalty on Lamine Yamal that was clear. Against Rayo, they took away a goal from us, but again it’s no excuse.”

Barcelona will have little time recover from their winning run being ended as they prepare to host Young Boys in UEFA Champions League action on October 1.

