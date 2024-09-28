“One of the best in history” – David Silva makes bold claim on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has garnered lots of plaudits since he made his Barcelona debut in April 2023. The 17-year-old sensation continues to go from strength and strength, and already, he is considered to be a world class player.

Spain icon David Silva is one of the many to be amazed by Lamine Yamal. As he told Diario AS, he has very high hopes for the teenage winger, although he does also understand that it will be tricky to maintain – and even surpass – the level that he is currently showing.

“He is unlike anyone today. He is a very young footballer and yet he plays with tremendous self-confidence. Let’s hope it continues like this, because he has the potential to be one of the best in history, although we already know that maintaining that level is complicated. But he has enormous talent and qualities.”

Silva also had his say on the Spanish national team, on the back of their Euro 2024 success in the summer. His believe is that they are more than capable of having another golden generation, like the one that the 38-year-old himself was a part of.

“They had a fantastic European Championship. With good football, dominating matches… They gave us tremendous joy. They deserved to win it from the first to the last game. De la Fuente has made a great human group, which is key to achieving success, with many young people, but also with necessary veterans.”