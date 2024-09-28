Saturday’s early evening La Liga action saw Getafe end their wait for a first league win of the season.

Real Sociedad returned to winning ways, with a first victory in six games, with Rayo Vallecano held at home to neighbours Leganes.

Getafe 2-0 Alaves

Getafe have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 season with their first seven games of the domestic campaign failing to yield a win.

However, they have been as dogged and resilient as expected during a tough patch of form, and they were unbeaten in all three games at home prior to hosting Alaves.

The home side had the better of a tight opening before Mauro Arambarri’s deflected free kick gave them a breakthrough.

VAR was the big focus after the restart, with Alaves twice denied a penalty, before Getafe were handed a spot kick of their own, which Luis Milla converted to send the Estadio Coliseum wild.

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Leganes

Rayo Vallecano picked up a third successive draw in league action to extend their overall unbeaten run to four matches.

They held Atletico Madrid to a draw last weekend and Sergio Camello raced through to slot home his first goal since the opening weekend after just eight minutes.

Sergio Camello (23) scores his 2nd league goal of the season to give Rayo Vallecano the early 1-0 lead at home in the Madrid derby against Leganes. ⚽️🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/aT5BMOMfWw — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) September 28, 2024

Rayo looked to build on that, with James Rodriguez denied after the restart, but Leganes took their one real chance, as Juan Cruz smashed home an equaliser

Real Sociedad 3-0 Valencia

Real Sociedad welcomed Valencia to San Sebastian on the back of a difficult few weeks for the Basque side.

Five successive league games without a win had shaken confidence despite Valencia’s own recent struggles.

However, their nerves were quickly settled by Takefusa Kubo’s assured opening goal.

1 – @RealSociedadEN 🔵⚪️ attacker, Takefusa Kubo 🇯🇵, who scored his 24th @LaLigaEn goal today, has become the Japanese player with the most appearances in the history of the competition (167) surpassing Takashi Inui's record (166). Samurai. pic.twitter.com/Ho8TxFgxHP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 28, 2024

La Real took the initiative from there, but struggled to break beyond a rigid Valencia back line, until the final ten minutes.

But as the game began to stagnate, substitute Orri Oskarsson grabbed his chance, as the Icelandic international netted twice late on, to open his La Liga account.

Remember the name of Orri Oskarsson 🤙🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZhS2Xwjo1A — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) September 28, 2024

Images via Getty Images / One Football