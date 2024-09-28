La Liga issue fan mask warning ahead of Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

La Liga intend to take legal action against Atletico Madrid fans involved in a controversial online campaign ahead of facing Real Madrid.

The two rivals will battle it out tomorrow night at the Estadio Metropolitano with both sides unbeaten in league action so far this season.

Ahead of a high-stakes clash, Los Rojiblancos fans are expected to roar their team on, against their oldest foes.

However, amid a campaign on social media encouraging fans to wear masks, to prevent them from being identified for insulting, racist and threatening behaviour, La Liga have acted.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is the expect main target of the campaign and the league will push for legal action, including arrests, to be made against any individuals promoting masking up ahead of kick off.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, La Liga will work closely with both clubs and law enforcement to target offenders, alongside a major police presence inside the stadium.