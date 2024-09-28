La Liga join European leagues in transfer window decision for 2025/26

La Liga have reportedly agreed a deal with other major European leagues to close their summer transfer window before the 2025/26 season starts.

Clubs from across Europe have asked their domestic leagues to work together on a combined agreement to change current rules.

Frustration over clubs still being allowed to buy and sell players after domestic seasons have begun has forced a fresh approach.

As per an exclusive from The Times, talks have progressed positively, and the summer window will now slam shut on August 15.

That should ensure the window is closed before the start of Europe’s top five domestic leagues including La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga in Germany, Ligue 1 in France and Italy’s Serie A.

No change will be made to the mid-season window, for the start of 2025, with La Liga’s opening on January 2, with its closure on February 3, alongside their four main rivals in a united step on the issue.