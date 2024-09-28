Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Julian Alvarez to start against Real Madrid after Celta Vigo heroics

It has been a tough start to the season for Julian Alvarez, who has failed to make a significant impact since he joined Atletico Madrid from Manchester City. However, now could be the time that he kicks on, following his decisive moment against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Alvarez scored a late winner at Balaidos, which was his second goal in eight appearances. Both of La Arana’s goals have come off the bench, but he will be aiming to score from the start on Sunday when Real Madrid are welcomed to the Metropolitano.

As per Diario AS, it is certain that Alvarez will start the Madrid derby, following his heroics against Celta. He is likely to replace Alexander Sorloth in the line-up, as he did at half time in Galicia.

Diego Simeone is keeping his cards close to his chest in terms of a line-up, but Alvarez seems to be one of those that will be trusted. In terms of doubts, the biggest is at left wing – Samuel Lino was benched against Celta, so he may come back in for Atletico Madrid, although his recent poor form could give an opportunity to Rodrigo Riquelme.

