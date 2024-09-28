Jamal Musiala ‘open to everything’ amid Real Madrid transfer links

Real Madrid have been handed a major transfer boost on Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala for 2025.

Manchester City are also interested in the Germany international with the super clubs reportedly ready for a €100m battle.

Musiala is on both teams agenda with his current deal in Bavaria expiring in June 2026 and he is yet to open formal negotiations on a renewal.

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl recently confirmed the club are hoping to tie up an extension for their star winger but admitted an agreement could be difficult.

Musiala is rumoured to be unconvinced by his ability to win the UEFA Champions League with a move to Madrid or Manchester offering a potential better chance.

As speculation continues to mount, the 21-year-old was asked about his intentions, and his response has only increased the debate over a possible exit.

“I don’t really have a plan or anything. I don’t try to think too far forward about where I want to be because situations can change by the year or the month.”, as per an interview with The Guardian.

“I’m open to everything but I’m very happy where I am right now.”

Real Madrid will continue to monitor his progress closely as talks in Munich prepare to start before the end of 2024.