“It’s hard to see him like this” – Jude Bellingham supportive of Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior

In the last couple of years, Vinicius Junior has had to endure several cases of racist abuse, and the Real Madrid superstar has had enough. He has regularly called for action to be taken, and on the eve of Brazil’s match against Spain in March earlier this year, he broke down in tears when discussing the matter.

Jude Bellingham was one of those that saw that presser, and that moment was captured in the latest video of his behind-the-scenes series from his first season at Real Madrid. The English midfielder spoke passionately about his close friend and club teammate, as per Diario AS.

“Vini looked very sad in his press conference yesterday. When he talks about racism, he does it very well. It’s hard to see him like this – the Vini I know is always smiling, cheering, so it’s something that affects me. He even talked about stopping playing and quitting football… We have to support him when we are back in Madrid, make him feel loved.”

Vinicius has since called for the 2030 World Cup to be taken away from Spain if cases of racist abuse do not become less and less in the coming years. These comments have sparked a widescale debate, but it is certain that more needs to be done to combat the issue going forward.