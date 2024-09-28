Hansi Flick ‘protects’ Barcelona players after Osasuna humbling

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick was firm in his assessment of their loss at Osasuna but backed his players at full time.

La Blaugrana saw their 100% La Liga record ended at seven wins since the start of the season as they struggled in Pamplona.

A 2-0 half time deficit had Flick’s team on the back foot and they were unable to wrestle control back to overpower the hosts.

Flick’s decision to rest a host of players was the main pre-game talking point with 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal one of those left on the bench by the former Bayern Munich head coach.

Post game criticism was inevitable, but Flick is keen to defend his young team, as they prepare for a demanding run of games in the weeks ahead.

“You have to accept these type of defeats. We haven’t played well. It’s my responsibility to protect the players, because they’ve been playing a lot”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I didn’t expect we’d play like this. I’ve told the team we have to keep going. We play on Tuesday, and on Sunday… and we’re on the right track ”

Barcelona will have little time recover from their winning run being ended as they prepare to host Young Boys in UEFA Champions League action on October 1 before heading to Alaves next weekend.

Images via Getty Images / One Football