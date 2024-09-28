Hansi Flick’s shock Lamine Yamal benching at Osasuna explained

Hansi Flick has confirmed the reason for his decision to bench Lamine Yamal in Barcelona’s La Liga clash at Osasuna.

La Blaugrana are facing the prospect of seeing their impressive start to the season ended in Pamplona as they trail 2-0 at the break.

Osasuna have overpowered Flick’s team in the opening 45 minutes at El Sadar and he is expected to turn to his bench at half time.

With the schedule becoming more demanding, Flick made a host of rotations from the midweek 1-0 win over Getafe, including Lamine Yamal on the bench.

It is the first time the 17-year-old has started a league game outside of the first XI this season and Flick explained his decision in a pre-game interview.

“We have to rotate because there are a lot of games in the coming weeks and we have Lamine , Raphinha and Inigo Martinez who have played a lot of minutes”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

Flick is certain to make half time changes, with Lamine Yamal likely to be among them, ahead of a midweek UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys.