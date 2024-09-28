David Silva backs former manager Imanol Alguacil to turn things around at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have had a very tough start to the season. After seven La Liga matches, they have managed only one victory (vs Real Valladolid), and this sees them sit 16th in the standings. They were also held by Nice in their opening league phase game in the Europa League.

The pressure is building on head coach Imanol Alguacil, although he was publicly backed by La Real sporting director Roberto Olabe earlier in the week. David Silva, who ended his career at the Basque giants in the summer of 2023, also believes that his former manager should be given time to turn things around, as per Diario AS.

“Imanol is the ideal coach for Real Sociedad. Let no one doubt it. La Real, at the moment and I don’t know if also in the future, will not find any better. In football we get used to the good things and when a curve comes we complain… but Imanol is the ideal coach. Without him, La Real would not have achieved what they are achieving.

“Real Sociedad have been at the top these years and I’m sure they will return. There were changes in the squad and they have to adapt.”