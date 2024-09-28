Chelsea failed in summer bid to sign Barcelona superstar

Barcelona had a rather quiet summer, especially when compared to how it was expected to go at Can Barca. Dani Olmo turned out to be the only first team signing, as financial difficulties prevented any further additions – a big-money sale would have allowed someone else to join, but nothing materialised.

Throughout the summer, Raphinha was heavily linked with a move away. Relevo have lifted the lid on some of the offers that the Brazilian winger received during the transfer window, with two coming from Saudi Arabia: Al-Nassr and Al Hilal.

The former offered Barcelona €80m, but Raphinha rejected the move – and he did the same with Al Hilal. The report also reveals that Chelsea were one of several Premier League clubs to approach the 27-year-old, but again, he turned them all down.

Raphinha only considered staying in Catalonia, and Barcelona are reaping the rewards of this as he has been in spectacular form this season. Reportedly, there is already talk of a contract offer coming his way in the next few months.