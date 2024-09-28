Brilliant Budimir batters Barcelona as La Liga winning run ends

Barcelona’s 100% winning start to the La Liga season has been brutally ended by a 4-2 defeat at Osasuna.

La Blaugrana face a busy schedule heading into the October international break and Hansi Flick opted to rotate heavily for the trip to Pamplona.

Those changes proved to be Barcelona’s undoing at El Sadar as Ante Budimir and Bryan Zaragoza fired the hosts into a 2-0 lead at the break.

Pau Victor’s first ever La Liga goal edged Barcelona back into the game after the restart before Budimir fired home from the penalty spot to reinstate Osasuna’s two-goal edge.

Abel Bretones notched his first top-flight goal, to put Osasuna out of sight, but there was still time for Lamine Yamal to cannon home a consolation off the bench in added time.

Barcelona will have little time recover from their winning run being ended as they prepare to host Young Boys in UEFA Champions League action on October 1.

