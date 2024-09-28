Barcelona to make important Frenkie de Jong decision next week

Earlier this month, Frenkie de Jong made his long-awaited return to Barcelona training. He has been out of action since April with a troubling ankle injury – he was only supposed to be unavailable for 4-5 weeks, but that has ended up turning into over five months.

Despite his comeback having become more of a reality, Barcelona are still apprehensive about giving him the medical green light. Recent reports have stated that de Jong still suffers with discomfort in his ankle, and that the sensations often vary from day to day. Because of this, it is difficult to define when a return is possible.

According to MD, Barcelona intend to define the situation on Monday. After that day’s training session, it will be determined whether de Jong can be included in the matchday squad against Young Boys, or if not, the one for next weekend’s La Liga fixture at Alaves.

After Monday's training session, it will be decided whether Frenkie de Jong will be called up for the game against Young Boys. The Dutchman hasn't played for more than five months, but is on the verge of receiving the medical green light. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 28, 2024

De Jong has been missed, and his return would allow pressure to be taken off Marc Casado and Pedri, who have been Hansi Flick’s first-choice midfield partnership in the last few weeks. Barcelona will benefit from his comeback, although they are right to still be concerned about his ankle.