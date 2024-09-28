Barcelona star passed fit for Osasuna clash following injury scare

On Friday, Hansi Flick confirmed that Inigo Martinez had suffered a blow during Wednesday’s victory over Getafe, and this had made him a major doubt to face Osasuna this weekend. The 33-year-old defender has been ever-present for Barcelona this season, although it seemed that his run of appearances was about to come to an end.

However, that may not be the case. On Saturday morning, Barcelona revealed their matchday squad that will make the trip to Pamplona, and Martinez has been included. Raphinha and Marc Casado are also there, after both players were absent from group training on Friday.

Despite being named in the squad for El Sadar, Martinez may be rested by Hansi Flick. The expectation is that Eric Garcia will start, with the veteran centre-back only on the bench -the German manager may have Barcelona’s Champions League fixture against Young Boys next week in mind with this decision.