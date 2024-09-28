Barcelona expect to have key back back from injury in December

Barcelona have had major injury problems at the start of this season – currently, there are eight first team players unavailable, and two of those (Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Marc Bernal) will not play again until the 2025-26 campaign. Another long-term absentee is Ronald Araujo, who has been out since July after tearing his hamstring at the Copa America.

Araujo has come under fire in the last 12 months for his performances for Barcelona, but Hansi Flick’s arrival should allow him to return to the top of his game. There’s no doubt that his return is eagerly anticipated, and the club has a timeline for his comeback.

As per Sport, Araujo is set for a return in December, although there is a chance that club officials delay it until January if there are concerns about a possible recurrence. Barcelona will take extreme caution with his case, as they should given his injury record since making the move to Catalonia.

Araujo started his recovery earlier this month when he returned to light training. He could find it difficult to break the partnership of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez when he is back in action, although he is undoubtedly an upgrade for Barcelona if he can come back to his best form.