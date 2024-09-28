Ansu Fati ready for La Liga return where it all began in 2019

Ansu Fati is set for his first La Liga appearance at Barcelona for 15 months this weekend.

Fati’s injury issues have started to clear after the Spanish international missed the majority of preseason due to a fresh setback.

Despite offers to leave Catalonia ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Fati remained determined to stay in Barcelona, and that persistence is slowly being rewarded.

Hansi Flick has preached caution over recovery as he looks to avoid overloading Fati at a critical time in his career.

He came off the bench in 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at AS Monaco earlier this month, to end his long wait for another Barcelona game, and now it is time for a La Liga re-introduction.

Flick has included him in the squad to face Osasuna today, and due to a packed schedule, the 21-year-old should get some minutes on the road in Pamplona.

If he does, it will be a return to the scene of his first senior goal for Barcelona, as he set a record as the club’s youngest scorer in a 2-2 draw, which has since been overhauled by Lamine Yamal.