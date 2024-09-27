Wojciech Szczesny will sign for Barcelona despite doubts about role – Matteo Moretto

Barcelona are set to bring in former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny next week, but there have been doubts over his role once he arrives. Some reports say that he will only arrive on the condition that he starts, while others say Inaki Pena has been given assurances he will remain number one.

Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that Szczesny has not imposed any demands on Barcelona. The 34-year-old has agreed a deal with Barcelona, and will sign it on Monday, but has accepted that there is a chance he remains back-up to Pena. All the same, Szczesny has every intention to compete for the starting role, and will have belief in his ability to win it.

Even if he does not start, Moretto explained that Szczesny will bring some much-needed experience to the dressing room, and left his mark at Juventus for all the right reasons. A positive influence, Szczesny would have plenty to offer regardless of whether he plays or not.