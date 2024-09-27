“What if a child was killed?” – Ander Herrera fumes at own fans after stadium incidents

Athletic Club have responded strongly to trouble at the Stadio Olimpico during their 1-1 draw with Roma on Thursday night. Los Leones made a long-awaited return to European football, but manager Ernesto Valverde told the press afterwards that the night had been stained by fans launching flares below them into the Roma fans.

There had been murmurs of intimidation from Roma fans during the lead-up to the clash, but Athletic were strong on the incidents after the match, issuing a statement condemning the actions, following on from Valverde. Experienced midfielder Ander Herrera also expressed his anger on Cadena Cope.

“We have a strange feeling because we played a good game, a positive point but everything is clouded by what we have all seen. I understand that in a moment of heat, you bring out the worst in yourself in the form of an insult, but it doesn’t enter my mind throw a flare that can kill a person. It makes you go cold, because it has no explanation.”

“The flares used well, when celebrating La Gabarra, give a beautiful colour but in the hands of a person who throws it at the head, you have to cut it out. A person who throws a flare and you know it can hit someone in the head and you can kill them, what if you kill a child? Or any person? It has no explanation.”

Certainly Herrera and Athletic Club have at the very least acted quickly and strongly to condemn the actions of the fans, even if it is a lamentable incident. Too often clubs only take action when they sense the public opinion turning on them, or potential sanctions for themselves.