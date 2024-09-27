Real Madrid transfer target Trent Alexander-Arnold has outlined his first choice option is to stay at Liverpool.

The England international has enjoyed a fine start to the 2024/25 Premier League season with Arne Slot’s team, but his future plans remain unknown.

Contract talks will dominate at Anfield in the coming months and Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players heading into the final stages of their deals with renewal negotiations yet to start.

Liverpool will sit down with the defender before the end of 2024, but he can negotiate with non-English sides from the start of 2025, and Los Blancos are monitoring the situation.

Alexander-Arnold has indicated he is yet to make up his mind, with winning trophies the key factor in his thinking, alongside an ambition to captain Liverpool.

As per a fresh update from Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold is fully focused on Liverpool this season, and his personal desire is to stay at his boyhood club.

Real Madrid will not exert any pressure on the 25-year-old as he prepares to make a crucial club decision.