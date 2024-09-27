Real Madrid consider plan to activate Nico Paz buy-back option

Real Madrid are considering a possible 2025 transfer move to bring back Nico Paz.

The La Liga giants are assessing their options across a host of targets in the coming months as they build for the future.

Paz accepted a move away from the Spanish capital ahead of the 2024/25 campaign to join new Serie A side Como.

The Argentina U20 international has caught the eye in his early days in Italy and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his progress.

His move to Como brought in a €6m transfer fee, and Real Madrid have a similar buy back option on him, at a similar price.

As per reports from Diario AS, a return to Madrid is one of the choices under consideration, alongside a cash boost if he moves on from Como next summer.

Real Madrid have retained 50% of any future sale, which could be viable, if Como are relegated at the end of the season.