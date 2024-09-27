Real Madrid-linked centre-back is ‘completely focused’ on current club

Real Madrid have been forced to reshuffle after missing out on Manchester United central defender Leny Yoro, and are once again scouring the game for the best young defenders. One of them who has been frequently linked with Los Blancos is Vitor Reis.

The 18-year-old Brazilian has only just come into the professional game, but Real Madrid do have history with recruiting Brazilian talents, usually at the same age as Reis. Diario AS say that he will not be allowed to leave for less than €22m, but given the price tags of some of the young defenders – Yoro could cost United more than €60m – it seems a relative bargain.

The Madrid-based paper also spoke to the defender about Los Blancos’ interest.

“Today my thoughts are completely on Palmeiras, on making my history at the club. I try to think day by day, I am still very young and I have only just begun my professional career. I want to win titles with Palmeiras and consolidate myself.”

Reis explained that he admired Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, players who he sees some of himself in, while his long-term goal is to reach the Brazilian national team. He was also asked about his main virtues.

“I believe that we must always work to improve in all aspects. With time and experience, it is natural that we can evolve. I have a style of play that contributes to the playing the ball out from the back, good height to head the ball and also the question of leadership that has accompanied me since I was young in the lower categories. I think the mental aspect also helps a lot and is something that has evolved in recent months.”

Reis has a €100m release clause in his contract, and as O Verdao demonstrated with Endrick Felipe and Estevao Willian, they can hold interested parties to large transfer fees. If Real Madrid do decide that he is the one though, Los Blancos will back themselves to beat out the competition, with Yoro the only recent blot on their copybook.