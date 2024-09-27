Real Madrid have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their derby trip to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Both sides have impressed in the opening weeks of the La Liga season, unbeaten in seven domestic outings, going into this weekend.

However, Los Blancos plans for their zip across the Spanish capital have been disrupted by injuries, with Kylian Mbappe ruled out.

Mbappe’s absence means a tactical change with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly considering a 4-4-2 formation with Luka Modric brought in to start.

Modric’s potential partner remains in doubt as Ancelotti makes his final tweaks ahead of kick off.

As per a fresh update from Marca, Eduardo Camavinga has been passed fit, and will be named in the squad for the first time this season.

Ancelotti must now decide if the France international is fit enough to start, or if his energy and ball carrying skills are best saved from the bench at the Estadio Metropolitano, with Federico Valverde alongside Modric in the visitors engine room.