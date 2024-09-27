Real Madrid plan 4-4-2 derby tactic with Luka Modric return

Real Madrid will be forced into changes for their crunch weekend derby clash at Atletico Madrid.

The two Madrileño foes face off for the first time in La Liga action this season with the pair unbeaten after seven league games played.

Kylian Mbappe’s injury means Carlo Ancelotti will have to alter his personnel and formation as Los Blancos head across Madrid.

As per reports from Relevo, Ancelotti is assessing multiple options, but he could opt for a more conservative 4-4-2 formation, to counter Atletico Madrid’s running power through the middle.

That could mean a shock start for club captain Luka Modric in central midfield as Ancelotti looks to seize control of the middle third of the pitch with Jude Bellingham playing as an inverted left winger.

Eduardo Camavinga could be fit enough for a place in the matchday squad but the French international is unlikely to be ready to start such an important game at short notice.