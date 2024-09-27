Real Madrid v Brazil row reignited by October squad call ups

Real Madrid and Brazil are set to renew frustrations in the coming weeks ahead of the October international break.

Los Blancos saw four players called up for Samba Boys for the September double header of matches and the same quartet have been named in the squad again.

Rodrygo Goes‘ winner sealed a 1-0 home victory against Ecuador, before a disappointing 1-0 loss away in Paraguay, with a trip to Chile (October 10) and a home clash with Peru (October 15) up next.

Alongside Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Endrick Felipe are also set to fly out to South America despite Militao returning early last month due to injury.

🚨🇧🇷 Real Madrid quartet Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Endrick Felipe and Rodrygo Goes have been called up for Brazil duty again in October https://t.co/P6F3dqbxlT — Football España (@footballespana_) September 27, 2024

Whilst Militao’s absence was not lengthy, Real Madrid were left irritated by the situation, and the Spanish giants will be holding their breath again.

Real Madrid return to La Liga action four days after the Peru game, with a trip to face Celta Vigo, and all four players will be doubts depending on their returns to Spain.