Rayo Vallecano manager peppered with James Rodriguez questions – ‘I have 25 more players’

Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has a game against Leganes on Saturday, but spent more of his press conference speaking about James Rodriguez than the match. The Colombian made his debut against Osasuna, and was given 17 minutes against Atletico Madrid, but Perez has been the focus of online ire for not using the Colombian superstar.

The 33-year-old remains a star attraction in his home country, and to the large Colombian population in Madrid, but Perez has been prioritising others ahead of the Colombian, who hasn’t played club football since mid-April, although he did play in the Copa America, which finished in mid-July.

The first question Perez was asked was about James, which he batted away.

“Any setting is ideal to see a Rayo player. It’s the weekend, the stadium will be full. A little of what’s been happening this week, I decide the team based on what I see in the week. Tomorrow one hour before the game you will know who is playing and who is not.”

Of the 11 questions he was asked, four were directly about James, while two more about changes he might make to the line-up against Leganes.

“My obligation is to everyone who is on my team. He was the best player in the Copa America. In his case he comes from a large period of inactivity. I love him, I like him. Any other speech contrary to this is incorrect, it has been said by the broadcaster who said it. I select the ones I think are the best,” he told Marca.

Perez was also quizzed on what it was like to speak to the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker.

“I am a coach who tries to maintain contact with the players. Same mentality, attitude and feelings of improvement when you fail. They have a person who they can talk to about absolutely everything. We have had two Colombians, I have never seen a player like Falcao, his professionalism, as a coach and as a player. With James, people who have played elite, who are still elite but they are very simple people.”

On Thursday Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique told the press he would give up half of his salary not to have to speak to the media, and Perez was asked whether he would do the same to avoid questions about James.

“I say this honestly, I don’t suffer from it. I am empathetic for what James generates. I am lucky to not live in a virtual world. It gets to you in the exact way you don’t want it to get to you. There will always be criticism. I don’t suffer, I understand the questions, if someone has a bad time, apologies, but I have 25 more players.”

Rodriguez was not used in Rayo’s last game against Girona, but has appeared in their two home games. It would be a major surprise if he was starting coming from no preseason and little training, although Colombia have been using him from the start.