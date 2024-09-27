Raul Gonzalez plans to contine at Real Madrid despite renewed interest from Germany

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez was at one time thought to be the prime candidate to take over as the senior coach at the club, following in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane. Since that idea has lost momentum, he has been linked with a number of positions.

None more so than with former club Schalke 04, who remain in the second division in Germany, and are once again looking for a manager. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that this week Schalke directors were in Madrid to discuss the possiblity of him taking over in Gelsenkirchen.

However Raul remains immune to their charms. The German side are well aware not only of his talents, but his good character too, and are keen to bring him in, but the former Spain forward will remain at Real Madrid. He is keen to continue his growth there, and has once again politely declined the offer.