Pep Guardiola rejects schedule issue as Rodri’s season is over

Spain star Rodri Hernandez will not play again this season after undergoing knee surgery.

The midfield star was forced off in the first half of Manchester City’s incredible 2-2 Premier league draw with title rivals Arsenal last weekend.

The 28-year-old overstretched as he dashed out to receive a short corner, and despite being able to walk off, he was quickly substituted.

After initial tests, Rodri has flown to Madrid for major surgery, with his cruciate and meniscus ligaments repaired by Dr Manuel Leyes.

Pep Guardiola offered an update on exactly how the surgery went ahead of their clash with Newcastle United.

The former Barcelona head coach confirmed Rodri will not play again for City this season with his rehabilitation expected to stretch to the 2025/26 campaign.

“This season is over [for him]. Unfortunately, we got the worst news but these things happen. We will be there to support him in his recovery, step by step”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“Rodri is irreplaceable and the team won’t play with the best midfielder in the world for a long, long time. Of course, it’s a big, big blow for us.

“He played really good against Inter Milan and then that happened against Arsenal. It is not related to the fact he went to the national team.”

Despite the negative news on Rodri playing before the end of the domestic season, there is a rumoured chance he could be fit for June’s UEFA Nations League finals, if Spain qualify, and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.