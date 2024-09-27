Former Atletico Madrid star Samu Omorodion set for Spain call up

Former Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion is set to be called up for Spain senior duty next month.

Omorodion found himself involved in a bizarre summer transfer battle between Los Rojiblancos and Chelsea as a move to Stamford Bridge eventually collapsed.

The 20-year-old was on the verge of making the switch to London, with other deals dependent on his exit, before a last minute block.

Atletico Madrid did later opt to sell him, after agreeing a deal with Porto, and the La Roja U21 star is impressing in Portugal, with three goals in three league games so far.

After playing a key role in the U23 team’s run to Olympic gold in Paris, Luis de la Fuente is confident Omorodion can bring a different attacking profile to his squad, with an announcement expected next week.

Spain kicked off their post UEFA Euro 2024 winning era with four points from two Nations League games in September, and they have successive home games up next, against Denmark (October 12) and Serbia (October 15) where Omorodion could make his debut.