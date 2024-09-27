Chelsea interested in defender being scouted by Real Madrid

One of the areas that Real Madrid are considering reinforcing next summer is in central defence, and they are currently in the process of identifying potential options. One of the players that has been identified is RB Leizpig’s Castello Lukeba, but as tends to be the case, their interest is not alone.

Lukeba, 21, joined from Olympique Lyon just last summer in a deal worth €30m, but his performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League are already catching the eye of the biggest fish. He has four years left on his Leizpig contract, so they will be in no rush to sell, but Real Madrid reportedly scouted Lukeba during the German side’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

In England, his name has been mentioned with Chelsea, and speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is interest from England.

“There are no talks and no negotiations ongoing,” Romano explained on The Daily Briefing.

“Several top clubs have been following Lukeba for months, clubs from Spain and England… but after selling Simakan in August, I don’t think it will be easy at all for any club to sign Lukeba from Leipzig in January.”

Los Blancos are also looking at Valencia centre-back Yarek Gasiorowski, who has a €45m release clause. With Lukeba, Real Madrid would have to be convinced that he is their man for the future, as no doubt Leipzig would want at least double what they paid for the Frenchman. It should also be noted that Real Madrid are a long way from making any decisions yet.