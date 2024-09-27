Barcelona’s Hansi Flick confirms major doubt for Osasuna clash but gives positive Frenkie de Jong update

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that veteran defender Inigo Martinez is a doubt for their clash with Osasuna on Saturday night. The Blaugrana already have a lengthy injury list, but the Basque defender may miss the clash after suffering a knock against Getafe.

Martinez has been anchoring the defence with a number of youngsters around him in the backline, and has played all of their games so far. However the 33-year-old did not take part in all of the group exercises, as was the case for Eric Garcia. Flick confirmed to the press that he could miss the clash against Osasuna.

“Evidently there will be some rotations, we have to see how the players are. It’s important the experienced players are with us, like Raphinha and Lewandowski. Inigo received a blow, so we will see how he is.”

Marc Casado and Raphinha spent their Friday training session in the gym rather than with the team, and Flick explained that players were given the choice to decide what is best for them.

“This is what we have in our hands. We give the players the option of recovering with the treatment without having to be on the pitch. Tomorrow we will have activation session, we will use the ball to do the rondos and there we will see how they are, but I hope they are ready for tomorrow evening.”

Flick did give a positive update on Frenkie de Jong’s progress, although again edged away from any prediction of when he might be back in action.

“What I’ve seen in training is really good. Also Gavi, the way they are training is really good.”

“I think he is near to be able to being able to help us. We have to see how it works. We will see next week.”

De Jong has been out of action for over five months now since injuring his ankle against Real Madrid in April, and despite being recommended surgery by the club, continues to prefer a conservative treatment. The Dutch midfielder is sorely needed in the middle of the pitch for the Blaugrana, with only Marc Casado, Pedri and Pablo Torre as natural central midfield options that are fit.